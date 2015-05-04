galaxy-tab-s2

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 to be announced in June

Jordan Smith News, Rumors

According to SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 will be announced this coming June. There will apparently be four variants of the tablet. There will be an 8-inch model and a 9.7-inch model, with both having WiFi and WiFi + LTE respectively, for a total of 4 variants.

They will apparently be released worldwide, including the US, Canada, European markets, China, Latin America, Hong Kong, Korea, and India, though this information seems to be unconfirmed.

The Galaxy Tab S2 will have a 4:3 aspect ratio and will be even more thin than the iPad Air.

About Jordan Smith

Jordan Smith has written 3 posts.

I'm Jordan. I'm a software developer and love all kinds of technology. I like jokes and gifs, so send me some on twitter.

Related posts:

galaxynote101blackGalaxy Note 10.1 release date and pricing for Hong Kong Samsung-Tab101-660x495Galaxy Tab 10.1 Launches June 8th in NYC, June 17th Nationwide Galaxy Note II with Snapdragon 600 processor announced in China Galaxy Tab 10.1 Korea LaunchGalaxy Tab 10.1 available in South Korea